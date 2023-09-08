NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS Launch "Anywhere The Wind Blows" Single And Music Video

Three titans of progressive rock, Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train), Neal Morse (Transatlantic, NMB) & Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) joined forces in 2021 for their Troika album, a record that saw them exploring their love of more acoustic-led music and three-part vocal harmonies. Recently, the band revealed that the follow-up, aptly titled Sophomore, will be released November 10.

Today, the band are pleased to launch the album’s first single, "Anywhere The Wind Blows", and you can watch the video below.

Neal Morse comments: “I was sitting on a beach with a baby acoustic guitar in my hands and the ocean wind blowing on my face, and began to play the opening riff. The rest of the song flowed easily. There was a certain sense of freedom that day that I think comes across in the song. I’m so glad that Nick and Ross wanted to record it because I immediately thought of them. The sense of freedom that I had that day…I hope it fills the hearts of the people who are listening to the song. It’s a good feeling…”

Sophomore will be available on Limited CD Edition (incl. 2 bonus tracks), Ltd Gatefold Transparent Red LP, Ltd Gatefold Transparent Blue LP & as Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Hard To Be Easy"

"Linger At The Edge Of My Memory"

"Tiny Little Fires"

"Right Where You Should Be"

"The Weary One"

"Mama"

"I’m Not Afraid"

"Weighs Me Down"

"Walking On Water"

"Anywhere The Wind Blows"

"Right Where You Should Be" (Alternative Version)*

"The Weary One" (Alternative Version)*

* CD bonus tracks

"Anywhere The Wind Blows" video:

The three musicians began trading song ideas in late 2022, before choosing 10 of those to record in January 2023. “I think there was always a plan in the back of everybody's minds about doing a second one. We just got the conversation started and then started checking out some tunes. There were a lot of songs that were a little less fleshed out than with the first album, but once we got the ball rolling, it kind of went really fast”, says Nick D’Virgilio.

For the three members, this group serves as something different for all of them. Morse explains, “I've never been part of a group that was like this one. Most people know I'm a big CSN fan and I love Yes’s three-part harmonies and The Beatles as well. My dad was a choir director, so harmonies are in my blood! DMJ is a special group that is its own unique cup of tea and has such a nice flavor. Great blend. The main thing for me is to be working on good songs; it doesn't matter to me who writes them or necessarily that much about styles. If the songs are good, then I'm all about it.”

Jennings agrees, “I'm a huge fan of country and folk music, I love the three-part harmony style. As a vocalist known for progressive metal releases, prior to forming the band I could never have predicted that I'd be considered to be part of a group making music like this. It's still mind-blowing to me since I'd never officially recorded and released any music of this genre to prove that I can do it. Making these records with Nick and Neal has been such a pleasant and rewarding experience. It's funny how things work out sometimes!”

(Photo - Chad Hoerner)