NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS Launch Official Video For New Single "You Set My Soul On Fire"

Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train, ex-Spock’s Beard), Neal Morse (Transatlantic, NMB, ex-Spock’s Beard), and Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) will release their debut album, Troika, on February 25.

Today, the band share the video for the album’s third single, “You Set My Soul On Fire”, directed by Christian Rios.

Nick D’Virgilio had this to say about the track: "'You Set My Soul On Fire' is simply put, a love song. It's a song about love being able to warm even the coldest heart if you open the door and let it in. It is the first song I wrote for this project. Knowing that Neal and Ross would be adding their voices to the mix gave me real inspiration."

Recorded during lockdown, the process began with Neal Morse writing some acoustic songs that he thought would be enhanced by strong vocal harmonies. He already knew how well his voice blended with former Spock's Beard band-mate and Big Big Train drummer/ vocalist, Nick D'Virgilio who came on board and, considering a third man, the Americans sought out Haken's Ross Jennings from the UK to complete the trio. All three found they had songs that would benefit from the three part harmonic blend, and so they pooled their resources, inputting creatively into each others compositions.

The tracks took shape with the musicians recording all of the music and vocals separately, yet the eclectic performances burst with the energy and excitement of the collaboration. Acoustic anthems, charged rockers and sensitive ballads are all part of the mix, and the unique blend of Ross, Neal and Nick's voices and styles have created an album in which you will encounter these musicians in a way you've never heard before.

Troika will be available as Ltd. CD Edition / Gatefold 2LP+CD / Digital Album. Each format includes a bonus alternative version of the track "Julia" and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Everything I Am"

"Julia"

"You Set My Soul On Fire"

"One Time Less"

"Another Trip Around The Sun"

"A Change Is Gonna Come"

"If I Could"

"King For A Day"

"Second Hand Sons"

"My Guardian"

"What You Leave Behind"

“Everything I Am” video:

"Julia" video:

The Troika Interview:

(Top photos by Chad Hoerner, Yulia Jennings, Chad Jenkins)