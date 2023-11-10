NICK D’VIRGILIO, NEAL MORSE & ROSS JENNINGS Launch “The Weary One” Live Session Vide; Sophomore Album Out Now

Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train), Neal Morse (Transatlantic, NMB) & Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) return with their Sophomore album out today, continuing their exploration of more acoustic-led music and three-part vocal harmonies. To celebrate, the band have launched a live session video for the track “The Weary One”, recorded at Neal’s studio earlier this year.

Sophomore is available on Limited CD Edition (incl. 2 bonus tracks), Ltd Gatefold Transparent Red LP, Ltd Gatefold Transparent Blue LP & as Digital Album. Order here.

The band comments of the album release:

Ross Jennings: "I'm so glad the three of us got to do this again and I couldn't be happier with how our Sophomore record successfully continues to expand upon what we set out to achieve with Troika."

Neal Morse: “It’s release day for DMJ album number 2! If you enjoyed the first one, there’s lots more for you to dive into in album number two. We’ve combined the vocals - which is what this band is all about - with many diverse musical styles. And all the guys brought their songwriting A game to this one. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

Nick D’Virgilio: “I love record release day! It's always very exciting knowing that the thing you worked so hard to create can now be shared with the whole world. Although "worked so hard" are not really the right words to use. It was a total ‘labor of love’ creating Sophomore with Ross and Neal. Those are the right words. I hope you enjoy the music as much as we did making it!”

Tracklisting:

"Hard To Be Easy"

"Linger At The Edge Of My Memory"

"Tiny Little Fires"

"Right Where You Should Be"

"The Weary One"

"Mama"

"I’m Not Afraid"

"Weighs Me Down"

"Walking On Water"

"Anywhere The Wind Blows"

"Right Where You Should Be" (Alternative Version)*

"The Weary One" (Alternative Version)*

* CD bonus tracks

"Anywhere The Wind Blows" video:

The three musicians began trading song ideas in late 2022, before choosing 10 of those to record in January 2023. “I think there was always a plan in the back of everybody's minds about doing a second one. We just got the conversation started and then started checking out some tunes. There were a lot of songs that were a little less fleshed out than with the first album, but once we got the ball rolling, it kind of went really fast”, says Nick D’Virgilio.

For the three members, this group serves as something different for all of them. Morse explains, “I've never been part of a group that was like this one. Most people know I'm a big CSN fan and I love Yes’s three-part harmonies and The Beatles as well. My dad was a choir director, so harmonies are in my blood! DMJ is a special group that is its own unique cup of tea and has such a nice flavor. Great blend. The main thing for me is to be working on good songs; it doesn't matter to me who writes them or necessarily that much about styles. If the songs are good, then I'm all about it.”

Jennings agrees, “I'm a huge fan of country and folk music, I love the three-part harmony style. As a vocalist known for progressive metal releases, prior to forming the band I could never have predicted that I'd be considered to be part of a group making music like this. It's still mind-blowing to me since I'd never officially recorded and released any music of this genre to prove that I can do it. Making these records with Nick and Neal has been such a pleasant and rewarding experience. It's funny how things work out sometimes!”

(Photo - Chad Hoerner)