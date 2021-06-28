NICK MENZA - Watch Previously Unseen Behind The Scenes Footage From Late MEGADETH Drummer With STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

Previously unreleased video from 1993 of Stone Temple Pilots, filmed by late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza during Megadeth's Countdown To Extinction tour can be seen below.

The one-minute, 50-second clip features late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz and late Nick Menza onstage, filming the band while performing the song "Plush".

Some of the very rare footage was part of the late drummers Menza Mega Video Vault series and will be a featured highlight in the recently announced official Menza documentary film This Was My Life - The Story of Nick Menza.

Nick Menza: "For the short time we were out with Stone Temple Pilots opening for us, and Scott refused to do sound checks so I’d go out and sing Zeppelin tunes with the band. It was a blast, would be cool to hear some of those tapes if they exist - STP is one of my favorite bands of the day."

It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

This Was My Life will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

Bolger said: "I am very excited to be working with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment on Nick's official documentary. There's a lot of published misinformation out there about Nick that isn't true and I am very happy to bring the truth forth. Nick loved his fans and always said without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life."

Executive producer Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment added: "As both a filmmaker, and fellow metalhead who deeply values the metal community, I am honored and excited to go on this journey alongside all of you."

Menza's official autobiography, Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza by J. Marshall Craig, was released in December 2018 via Post Hill Press.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Nick rightfully earned his place as one of heavy metal's fiercest drummers during Megadeth's 10-year commercial peak. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.