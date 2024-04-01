NICKELBACK - Veeps Global Premiere Of Hate To Love: Nickelback Rockumentary Airs April 12

This April Fool’s Day, Nickelback is unveiling an announcement that’s no joke: Hate To Love: Nickelback, will premiere on streaming platform Veeps on Friday, April 12, following a bumper weekend of theater showings across 30 countries. In addition, Nickelback will drop behind-the-scenes footage of the band on tour and in the studio, available to all viewers globally, starting today. Tickets to view Hate To Love: Nickelback are on sale now for $9.99 at veeps.com.

Hate To Love: Nickelback offers a feature-length, in-depth look at one of the world's most successful rock groups. This film tells the real story of Nickelback from their humble beginnings in Alberta, to the explosive global success of “How You Remind Me” in 2001 and the record-breaking hits that followed and continue to this day. But with that “Rockstar” fame came an early wave of the online negativity that many other artists have faced since.

In a refreshingly open, honest, and revealing account, the band discuss the conception of Nickelback and their incredible rise to the top in the 2000’s. They reveal the personal impact of the online vitriol, the loyalty of their fans and their decision to return after a 5-year break with a new record and a hugely successful new tour, finding themselves riding a sudden wave of online love that has introduced their music to an army of new fans.

Hate To Love: Nickelback premieres on Veeps on April 12 at 5 PM, PT / 8 PM, ET. Fans can head over to veeps.com to check out the free BTS footage and to purchase a ticket to see the film for $9.99. The film will be available on the platform for at least two months, with a 48-hour rewatch period for ticket purchasers.