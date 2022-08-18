NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER Release "Static Abyss" Music Video

Ballarat, Australia's Nicolas Cage Fighter have released a music video for the track "Static Abyss", off of the debut full-length album, The Bones That Grew From Pain.

Says the band: "'Static Abyss' is one of our personal favorites from the album, and it's an absolute killer live. The lyrics driving this song are about humanity's impact on the planet, and the necessity for us as individuals to play our part in making a positive change to the world around us. There's plenty of riffs to get violent to and some super catchy grooves that have us banging our heads hard every time we play it. There's a little bit of everything in this one that's certain to get you up off your feet and into the pit. We're incredibly proud of this music video and thrilled that we're finally able to share it with everyone."

Order the album at blacklightmediarecords.com, and find a full album audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

“Grey Eye”

“Shrine Of Wire”

“Coughing Nails”

“Static Abyss”

“The Bones That Grew From Pain”

“Weeping Sores”

“Compound And Fracture”

“Foundation”

“Heretic’s Vow”

“A Great Ruinous Deed”

Album stream:

"Compound And Fracture" video:

“Shrine Of Wire” video:

(Photo – Jayden Pitts)