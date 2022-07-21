NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER Streaming New Album In It's Entirety
July 21, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Ballarat, Australia's Nicolas Cage Fighter will release their new album, The Bones That Grew From Pain, on Friday (July 22) worldwide. Pre-ordered the album at blacklightmediarecords.com, and find a full album audio stream below.
Tracklisting:
“Grey Eye”
“Shrine Of Wire”
“Coughing Nails”
“Static Abyss”
“The Bones That Grew From Pain”
“Weeping Sores”
“Compound And Fracture”
“Foundation”
“Heretic’s Vow”
“A Great Ruinous Deed”
Album stream:
"Compound And Fracture" video:
“Shrine Of Wire” video:
Live dates:
August
5 – Sydney, Australia – Factory Floor
6 – Newcastle, Australia – Newcastle Hotel
11 – Melbourne, Australia – Stay Gold
12 – Ballarat, Australia – Volta
13 – Adelaide, Australia – Crown And Anchor
(Photo – Jayden Pitts)