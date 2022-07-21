NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER Streaming New Album In It's Entirety

Ballarat, Australia's Nicolas Cage Fighter will release their new album, The Bones That Grew From Pain, on Friday (July 22) worldwide. Pre-ordered the album at blacklightmediarecords.com, and find a full album audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

“Grey Eye”

“Shrine Of Wire”

“Coughing Nails”

“Static Abyss”

“The Bones That Grew From Pain”

“Weeping Sores”

“Compound And Fracture”

“Foundation”

“Heretic’s Vow”

“A Great Ruinous Deed”

Album stream:

"Compound And Fracture" video:

“Shrine Of Wire” video:

Live dates:

August

5 – Sydney, Australia – Factory Floor

6 – Newcastle, Australia – Newcastle Hotel

11 – Melbourne, Australia – Stay Gold

12 – Ballarat, Australia – Volta

13 – Adelaide, Australia – Crown And Anchor

(Photo – Jayden Pitts)