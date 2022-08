NIFELHEIM Live At Rock Hard Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of Swedish black metal legends, Nifelheim, performing on June 3 at Rock Hard Festival 2022, at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Setlist:

"Infernal Flame Of Destruction"

"Evil Blasphemies"

"From Hell's Vast Plains"

"Bestial Rites"

"Storm Of The Reaper"

"Sodomizer"

"The Bestial Avenger"

"Possessed By Evil"

"The Final Slaughter"

"Satanic Sacrifice"