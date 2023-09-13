NIGHT CROWNED Feat. Past And Present Members Of DARK FUNERAL, NIGHTRAGE And CIPHER SYSTEM To Release Tales Album In November; "De Namnlösa" Lyric Video Posted

Gothenburg, Sweden based blackened death metal act, Night Crowned, has announced its new album, Tales, slated to be released on November 10 via Noble Demon.

Night Crowned has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the heavy music scene. Their debut studio album, Impius Viam, released on February 28, 2020 (Noble Demon), instantly captivated both critics and fans, solidifying its place as one of the year's most exceptional releases.

Comprised of former and current members of renowned acts such as Dark Funeral, Nightrage, and Cipher System, Night Crowned possesses a musical vision that is as haunting as it is clear. With their debut, they have crafted a work of art that exudes rage, melancholy, and pure destruction, resurrecting the dormant sounds of the influential Scandinavian acts and masterpieces from the '90s.

Night Crowned's rigorous pursuit of musical excellence knows no bounds, as they wasted no time in releasing the follow-up record, Hädanfärd, on July 9, 2021. Inspired by a story penned by vocalist K. Romlin, Hädanfärd delves into encounters with death, weaving a far-reaching concept that was meticulously developed during the band's intense demo process. The album's nine atmospheric tracks, accompanied by K. Romlin's written interpretations and explanations, form an infernal and bleak monolith that solidifies Night Crowned as one of Sweden's best kept blackened death metal secrets.

On November 10, the band's third full-length record will be released, again via Noble Demon, which once again has stunningly beautiful colored vinyls, shirt and Digipak CD bundles on offer.

With Tales, Night Crowned embarks on a new chapter, pushing the boundaries of blackened death metal to unprecedented levels. Brace yourselves for an auditory assault that defies conventions and redefines the limits of the genre. Night Crowned is a force to be reckoned with, and their relentless pursuit of musical excellence shows no signs of waning. With lyrics in both English and Swedish, Jonathan Thorpenberg's mixing skills put the band's sound on full display, while Jani Stefanovic's mastering ensures that every note is hit with precision. So surrender to the darkness and let Night Crowned guide you through their captivating narratives!

Listen to the haunting first single, "De Namnlösa", below. Stream the single here

Vocalist K. Romlin on "De Namnlösa": "I had the title for 'De Namnlösa' written down long before the demo was even done. The lyrics tell about an entity called Myling, a ghost of an unbaptized new born child. I really love the story of this entity and that you get that horror touch in the music."

Tales will be released on November 10 via Noble Demon and is available for pre-order here.

Tales tracklisting:

"De Namnlösa" (feat. Jens Rydén)

"She Comes At Night" (feat. Therése Thomsson)

"Nattramn"

"Loviatar"

"Flickan Som Försvann"

"Strandvaskarens Hymn"

"Lupus Luna" (feat. Therése Thomsson)

"Old Tales"

"De Namnlösa" lyric video:

Night Crowned are:

K. Romlin - Vocals

H. Liljesand - Guitar & keys

J. Jaloma - Drums

J. Eskilsson - Guitar & vocals

P. Eldor Pettersson - Bass