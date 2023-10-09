NIGHT CROWNED Feat. Past / Present Members Of DARK FUNERAL, NIGHTRAGE And CIPHER SYSTEM Release New Single Inspired By “An Old Swedish Punk Song”

Swedish blackened death metallers Night Crowned have released the second single "Flickan Som Försvann", taken from the band's upcoming album Tales. Following the successful launch of their first single "De Namnlösa", the band keeps captivating listeners with their mesmerizing blend of dark and atmospheric soundscapes.

Vocalist K. Romlin states: ''‘Flickan Som Försvann’ was the first demo I wrote lyrics for. I was inspired by an old Swedish punk song, but I wanted the words to be more graphic, more horrific, almost provocative, and I think I managed to do that. This is by far the darkest lyrics I have ever written."

Night Crowned's upcoming album, Tales, promises to be a sonic journey that pushes the boundaries of the genre. With their masterful musicianship and evocative storytelling, the band aims to create an immersive experience for listeners, transporting them to a world of darkness and introspection. The band's first single "De Namnlösa" already received widespread acclaim from both fans and critics alike, setting high expectations for the upcoming album.

Night Crowned consists of seasoned musicians who have made their mark in the metal scene. The band features members from renowned acts such as Dark Funeral, Nightrage, and Cipher System, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to their craft.

With the release of "Flickan Som Försvann" Night Crowned continues to solidify their position as one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the melodic blackened death metal genre and fans can expect a captivating and immersive experience when Tales is unleashed upon the world.

Tales will be released on November 10 via Noble Demon and is available for pre-order here.

Tales tracklisting:

"De Namnlösa" (feat. Jens Rydén)

"She Comes At Night" (feat. Therése Thomsson)

"Nattramn"

"Loviatar"

"Flickan Som Försvann"

"Strandvaskarens Hymn"

"Lupus Luna" (feat. Therése Thomsson)

"Old Tales"

“Flickan Som Försvann” video:

"De Namnlösa" lyric video:

Night Crowned are:

K. Romlin - Vocals

H. Liljesand - Guitar & keys

J. Jaloma - Drums

J. Eskilsson - Guitar & vocals

P. Eldor Pettersson - Bass