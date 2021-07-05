NIGHT DEMON Announce First Post-Pandemic Concert

California metal trio, Night Demon, have announced their first show back (post pandemic). The band will headline Steel & Stone Festival 5, taking place Saturday, November 6 at The Odditorium in Asheville, NC.

Says Night Demon: "Steel And Stone was founded in 2016 as an end of the year show by the band Temptation's Wings to celebrate local and regional metal by inviting bands we are fans of and respect."

This years lineup: Night Demon, Temptation's Wings, Neverfall, Witchpit, and The Shrunken Heads.

Presale Tickets $15/$20 D.O.S.

Doors at 6pm/ All Ages

Get tickets here, and visit the Steel & Stone Festival Facebook page here.

Night Demon adds: "We will also be announcing an additional show this year that will take place in Los Angeles. Our first local show since December 2018!"