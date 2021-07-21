NIGHT DEMON Announce Massive Merch Giveaway; Free To Enter

Ventura, California trio Night Demon has announced a social media driven Fan Appreciation contest, where the winners will be awarded a tons of swag. Entry is free and the more connections, friends added, following a contestant includes, the "greater the chances of winning." Enter at toneden.io .

Grand prize (1) will be awarded:

10 (ten!) awesome shirts (S - 2XL) one each of the following designs: Welcome TO THE Night, Hallowed Ground, Ghoulies, Black Widow, Curse II, Empires Fall, Bloodsucker, S/T EP Black, Chalice, Vysteria

Pins/patches: Rocky EP patch, Rocky EP pin, Large embroidered logo patch, Curse Axe patch, Blue sigil patch

Additional goodies: Sacrifice tote bag, Logo drawstring bag, Darkness Remains flag, Live Darkness flag

Runner-up prize (1):

A trio of horror shirts (S - XL) one each of the following designs: Ghoulies, Bloodsucker, and Tall Man

Pins/patches: Rocky EP patch, Rocky EP pin, large embroidered logo patch, Curse Axe patch, and blue sigil patch

Third Place prize (1):

Pins/patches: Rocky EP patch, Rocky EP pin, large embroidered logo patch, Curse Axe patch, and blue sigil patch

So enter and get posting; contest concludes at the end of July.