NIGHT DEMON - Double Demon Discs On Deck For 2022

As part of an international Zoom with some of their fans, the three Night Demons - Jarvis Leatherby (bass, vocals), Dusty Squires (drums) and Armand John Anthony (guitars) - announced several developments.

In terms of the next studio effort, tentatively entitled Year Of The Demon scheduled for release April 15, 2022, Leatherby offered: "First, the next album is basically a compilation of the four original tunes we released last year ('Empires Fall', 'Kill The Pain', 'Are You Out There' and 'Vysteria'), probably slightly different versions, in terms of mix. and Armand is talking about tweeking a few things. Those are the single versions. The second side of the album is something we've already recorded. All the music is done and I'm working on the vocals. Those singles were (always) planned to be the A-side of the album, even before the pandemic hit. We were lucky they were in production when this thing happened."

Before that, there will be a special reissue. The singer elaborated: "For the (weekly) podcast, we're going to go back and discuss all the bands we were in, before Night Demon. When you start compiling archival material, you find all extra stuff. We've got over two discs worth of material for the four songs (on the initial EP). We're planning the ultimate edition of the EP; we have demos of those tracks that no one has ever heard. We've got the full show from the first (appearance at) Keep It True. We're planning on doing a book with it. There will also be a shaped, picture disc of that EP coming out around Christmas. Very limited, around 500 copies. We're going to try to coincide this double disc release, with that. If not, it will be next year, but next year we're really focusing on the new stuff."

More information to follow, but in the first installment of a two-part podcast it was revealed that the planned tour with Satan (postponed due to Covid 19) will happened, belatedly, but Haunt and Bewitcher will not be part of the package due to struggling finances of the re-opening clubs. Instead, "the best local bands" will open.

Jarvis also teased that he's hoping to put on another Frost & Fire festival in October 2022 on Catalina Island.

BraveWords will update when new info becomes available.