NIGHT GOAT Releases Psychedelic Video “Wendigo”

Canton, Ohio-based Night Goat has released their new video for “Wendigo”. The song is found on the band’s second album, Totem, nearing release this month through Black Donut Records.

Not for the weak of heart, Night Goat delivers abrasive, slashing, dark noise rock/death rock, with elements of goth, post-punk, and doom, their barrage of sounds owing to an almost supernatural regard of classic bands of the genre like Samhain, Unsane, 45 Grave, Eyehategod, and even Sonic Youth. Their new album, Totem, is based on Native American lore, with ten new tracks that showcase the band at its deadliest yet. Totem was engineered by Jeremy James at Wreckroom Recording Studio, mastered by Sterling "Spidermonkey" Hankins, and completed with artwork by Chris Bentley and Gordiart. Totem also features guest saxophone from Matt Corey on “Death Crow Dance,” additional percussion from Tommy Dalo on “Child Of Owls” and “Death Crow Dance,” and guitar by Clinton Jacob (Mr. Phylzzz) on “Wendigo.”

The psychedelic “Wendigo” video was created by Rawketsock Design, merging footage from videographer Chrystal Shofroth with live footage shot by Mason Boano. Night Goat bassist/vocalist Dalin Jones writes, "For me, our song ‘Wendigo’ is about the fear of becoming the one thing you hate, only to gorge yourself on the very thing you despise. And even though you try and kill it, it ends up consuming you inside. As it takes over, you don't even care. You don't try to stop it. You welcome the becoming, in fact ... It's a delicious ravenous poison."

Black Donut Records will release Totem on LP – 300 copies on Ghostly Grape transparent purple vinyl – and digital platforms on March 17.

Night Goat is currently booking regional live performances in support of the record, kicking things off with two new Ohio shows in April, a newly booked show with Wailin’ Storms confirmed for May, and a more widespread US tour coming together for July.

Dates:

April

12 – Akron, OH – Buzzbin

22 – Sandusky, OH – Strum Around

22 – Akron, OH – Buzzbin

“Wendigo” video:

(Photo – Molly Crowe)