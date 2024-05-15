NIGHT LASER Release "Don't Call Me Hero" Single And Video

Today, Night Laser shares a new single from their forthcoming studio album, Call Me What You Want, out May 24 via Steamhammer/SPV. The track is entitled "Don't Call Me Hero" and is accompanied by a new music video.

While there are many reasons this new album impresses, the band is especially proud of the teamwork that went into Call Me What You Want.

Bassist Robert Hankers enthuses: “In contrast to our previous releases, this time we threw the ideas and visions of everyone involved together, mixed all the different components, and then brought out the best in every one of us at the studio. This has made the material even more versatile and multi-faceted. In our case, it was really helpful to have so many different cooks from the beginning.”

Call Me What You Want is Night Laser's most powerful and multi-faceted studio production to date. A collaborative effort between band founders and brothers Benno (vocals) and Robert Hankers (bass), new additions Felipe Zapata Martinez, Vincent Hadeler (both guitar) and drummer Ingemar Oswald, producer Dirk Schlächter (Gamma Ray, Ross The Boss) and mixing/mastering pundit Eike Freese (Deep Purple, Helloween, Simple Minds, among others).

Call Me What You Want is available via CD, vinyl, and digital download. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Bittersweet Dreams”

“Way To The Thrill”

“No More Changes”

“Don’t Call Me Hero”

“Law Of The Vulture”

“Laser Train”

“Travelers In Time”

“Captain Punishment”

“Fiddler On The Roof”

“Thin Ice” (CD bonus track)

“Über-Alman” (CD bonus track)

"Way To The Thrill" video:

“Bittersweet Dreams” video: