NIGHT RANGER Frontman JACK BLADES Hospitalized; Three Concerts Postponed

Tonight’s Night Ranger performance, along with Friday and Saturday night’s shows have been postponed.

New dates are now scheduled for late October: Anaheim will be 10/25, Ivins will be 10/26 and Lake Tahoe will be 10/27. More information will be sent to ticket holders as soon as possible. Please see a statement from the band below:

"First and foremost, we want to apologize to the fans. You guys know better than anyone we don’t take this lightly, earlier this afternoon Jack was admitted to the hospital. He is in good hands, but on the advice of medical staff we will not be able to perform any of our next 3 shows which are tonight in Anaheim, CA, tomorrow night (3/24) in Ivins, UT, and Saturday night (3/25) in Stateline, NV.

We have to prioritise Jack’s health and safety, and we cannot thank you enough for your understanding. This is not the message we wanted to be sending and we cannot wait to rock with all of you again soon. We will keep you updated as we know more.

Brad, Kelly, Eric, & Keri"

Night Ranger released their 12th studio album, ATBPO, via Frontiers Music Srl, in 2021. ATBPO stands for And The Band Played On, an ode to making music during the Covid era.

Tracklisting:

“Coming For You”

“Bring It All Home To Me”

“Breakout”

“Hard To Make It Easy”

“Can’t Afford A Hero”

“Cold As December”

“Dance”

“The Hardest Road”

“Monkey”

“A Lucky Man”

“Tomorrow”

“Savior” (CD/LP bonus track)

