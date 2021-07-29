NIGHT RANGER Guitarist KERI KELLI To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Next week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, Keri Kelli of Night Ranger. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Tuesday, August 3rd at 12 pm EST.

Prior to joining Night Ranger in 2014, Keri Kelli played with Alice Cooper, Slash's Snakepit, Vince Neil, L.A. Guns, Adler's Appetite, and Pretty Boy Floyd, to name but a few.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Night Ranger are set to release their 12th studio album, ATBPO on August 6th via Frontiers Music Srl. The band has released a video for the new single, "Bring It All Home To Me", which can be found below.

ATBPO stands for And The Band Played On, an ode to making music during the Covid era. It will be available on CD and Vinyl (several limited edition, color vinyl versions), as well as digitally across all streaming platforms.

The band began writing the album in early 2020, amid the onset of the global pandemic. After narrowing down the song selection and tightening them up to their well-known rock ‘n’ roll sound, the band hit the studio, although separately, due to the times we are in. Throughout ATBPO, we hear Night Ranger continuing their hot streak that kicked off with 2011's Somewhere In California. Ten years on, and two highly acclaimed albums later, High Road and Don't Let Up, the band's latest studio work shows them still burning with that high octane hard rock energy they are known for. Night Ranger has always had a knack for killer melodies, intricate instrumentation, and captivating lyrics; ATBPO delivers all of that and more.

Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4000 stages, and enjoyed a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. With multiple songs having a significant impact on popular culture, Night Ranger continues to grow their fanbase. The band is proof that powerful songs alongside incredibly talented musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.

Night Ranger is Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead & rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars).

ATBPO is available on CD, Digital, and the following LP versions:

ATBPO Red Vinyl - Available Everywhere

ATBPO Crystal Vinyl - Frontiers U.S. & EU Webstore Exclusive, Limited to 400 Copies

ATBPO Blue Vinyl - Newbury Comics Exclusive, Limited to 300 Copies

ATBPO Yellow Vinyl - Night Ranger Webstore Exclusive, Limited to 400 Copies

A bonus track, “Savior” appears on the CD & LP versions of ATBPO only.

Tracklisting:

“Coming For You”

“Bring It All Home To Me”

“Breakout”

“Hard To Make It Easy”

“Can’t Afford A Hero”

“Cold As December”

“Dance”

“The Hardest Road”

“Monkey”

“A Lucky Man”

“Tomorrow”

“Savior” (CD/LP bonus track)

“Bring It All Home To Me” video:

“Breakout” video: