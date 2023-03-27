NIGHT RANGER Issue JACK BLADES Health Update, "And It's Good News!"

Night Ranger were forced to cancel a string of shows over the weekend after frontman, Jack Blades, was hospitalized. The band issued a message, stating, "He (Jack) is in good hands, but on the advice of medical staff we will not be able to perform any of our next 3 shows."

The band have since checked back with the following message:

"We’ve got an update on Jack… and it’s good news!

He is now out of the hospital and feeling great. Last week he was admitted due to heart irregularities, followed by a successful procedure. We are so happy everything went well. Jack can’t wait to get back out on the road and neither can we! Our goal is to play all remaining shows as currently scheduled.

THANK YOU for the immense support and a SPECIAL THANK YOU to the doctors, nurses & staff at Garden Grove & Orange County Global Medical Centers."

Night Ranger's next scheduled performance is April 14 at Wild Horse Pass Resort & Casino in Chandler, AZ. You can find the band's live itinerary here.

