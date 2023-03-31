NIGHT RANGER Postpone More Shows As Frontman JACK BLADES Recuperates

Night Ranger were recently forced to cancel a string of shows after frontman, Jack Blades, was hospitalized due to heart irregularities, followed by a successful procedure.

The band has since issued the following update:

“Night Ranger’s upcoming performance at The Wild Horse Pass Resort & Casino in Chandler, AZ on April 14th and Rock from the Heart at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD on April 22nd are both being postponed. After consultation with Jack’s medical team, a few extra weeks recuperation before hitting the stage was advised. Please do not fret, he is in great shape and excited to rock!”

Please see press releases below for ticket refund information:

Chandler, AZ:

“A rescheduled date will be announced soon. If you have purchased tickets for the original date, your tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show. Should you be unable to attend the new date, you will be able to request a refund at your point of purchase until May 14th, 2023.”

Baltimore, MD: Rock From The Heart - Baltimore Update:

Organizers of Rock from the Heart have been informed that due to Night Ranger lead singer Jack Blades' recent heart procedure, the band will be unable to perform at Rock from the Heart-Baltimore Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Hippodrome Theatre.

"Giving Jack enough time to recover from his heart irregularity and successful procedure is imperative to our mission as an organization," said Rock from the Heart Founders Pete and Amy Johnson. "We fully stand with the band's decision to give Jack a little more time to heal before getting back on the stage."

The difficult decision has been made to cancel both the Baltimore educational symposium and the concert. Refunds will be issued for the concert tickets via the point of purchase. Refunds for the Rock from the Heart Aortic Health Symposium will be issued by Rock from the Heart in the next three weeks. For specific questions on the refund process, reach out to office@RockFromTheHeart.org (mailto:office@RockFromTheHeart.org) or call (763) 331-8282 and leave a message. Please be patient in a response as our team is all volunteer-based. Organizers will be working with the symposium speakers in an effort to still share their presentations throughout the upcoming months via YouTube.

"We have been excited about expanding our organization's reach and message to the East Coast, and have been especially grateful working with Aortic Hope and Think Aorta, however we are going to have to wait until the time is right," the Johnsons said. "We are very hopeful to be able to get something on the books again in the future and encourage people to watch our social media for more to come."

In its fifth year, Rock from the Heart conducted an educational symposium and concert with Rick Springfield in February in Minneapolis, and is planning Rock from the Heart - Fargo with Sebastian Bach at the Avalon Event Center Saturday, May 6, 2023. Tickets and information, as well as a link to make a contribution to Rock from the Heart, may be found at rockfromtheheart.org (http://rockfromtheheart.org/).

