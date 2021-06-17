NIGHTFALL Premieres New Music Video Via OnlyFans

Greek melodic metal masters, Nightfall, are premiering the official music video for the song "Martyrs Of The Cult Of The Dead (Agita)" via OnlyFans.

The decision to use this platform is to circumvent the arbitrary and harsh censorship restrictions across all social media, including YouTube, due to nudity and excessive violence. The video, which was created by Antoine de Montremy, can be seen for FREE, here.

Vocalist Efthimis Karadimas comments, "We are honored to have our 'Martyrs of the Cult of the Dead,' aka 'Agita,' being made by Antoine de Montremy, the producer of Chris Holmes' documentary 'Mean Man' (official selection in 2020 Hollywood Gold Awards, Florence Film Awards, Orlando Film Festival and FMX) and his fabulous team. The video is based on 'Agita' lyrics and it represents the struggle with depression through its personification in female form (the word "depression" is a female noun in the Greek language). OnlyFans premiere has been chosen to avoid problems with YouTube's strict policy towards nudity and violence. Especially the latter. This is not a porn video."

Video director Antoine de Montremy adds, "In pure Nightfall fashion, approaching this video and the song's concept has been quite a challenge: Efthimis already had a very precise vision for 'Agita' and we wanted to honor both the song and its message. Opening up about depression and its very solitary struggle is quite a brave move in nowadays so well polished metal world. Introducing female metaphors and pushing all boundaries was the only path to illustrate this inner struggle between love and hate, comfort and fear, joy and despair. Blessed with Hanna and Fanny's outstanding performances - embodying all feelings human mind can experience - and thanks to the greatest filming crew ever, we are happy to unleash the fury of Agita to the world!"

The band previously released the official bass playthrough video for the track "Darkness Forever," which is taken from their latest album At Night We Prey. In addition, the band is introducing their new bassist Vasiliki Biza, who performs the track in the clip.

Nightfall comments: ''We are very happy we are gonna work with Vailiki Biza. Apart from her skills with the 4-string, she is a very active person with interesting ideas she gladly shares with the rest of the band. We can’t wait to hit the road.''

Vasiliki Biza adds: ''I'm excited about working with the mighty Nightfall. One of the most important Greek metal bands with a great discography and point of view. As a female musician with years of participation in the independent music scene, I feel confident about our collaboration. Our passion for music is on the same frequency and I believe that this will have a positive impact on all of you who will meet us in the upcoming steps. I ‘m looking forward to start playing live soon.”

At Night We Prey is available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- LP in various colours

- Digital

Order here.

The album artwork for At Night We Prey was created by Travis Smith.

"Killing Moon" lyric video:

"Darkness Forever" lyric video:

Lineup:

Efthimis Karadimas - Bass, vocals

Mike Galiatsos - Guitar

Kostas Kyriakopoulos - Guitar

Fotis Benardo - Drums