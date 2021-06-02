NIGHTFALL Shares “Darkness Forever” Bass Playthrough; Introduce New Bassist

Greek melodic metal masters Nightfall now releasing the official bass playthrough video for the track "Darkness Forever," which is taken from their latest album At Night We Prey. In addition, the band is introducing their new bassist Vasiliki Biza, who performs the track in the clip.

Nightfall comments: ''We are very happy we are gonna work with Vailiki Biza. Apart from her skills with the 4-string, she is a very active person with interesting ideas she gladly shares with the rest of the band. We can’t wait to hit the road.''

Vasiliki Biza adds: ''I'm excited about working with the mighty Nightfall. One of the most important Greek metal bands with a great discography and point of view. As a female musician with years of participation in the independent music scene, I feel confident about our collaboration. Our passion for music is on the same frequency and I believe that this will have a positive impact on all of you who will meet us in the upcoming steps. I ‘m looking forward to start playing live soon.”

At Night We Prey is available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- LP in various colours

- Digital

The album artwork for At Night We Prey was created by Travis Smith.

Lineup:

Efthimis Karadimas - Bass, vocals

Mike Galiatsos - Guitar

Kostas Kyriakopoulos - Guitar

Fotis Benardo - Drums