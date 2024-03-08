NIGHTMARE Releases “Saviours Of The Damned” Video; Encrypted Album Out In June

French heavy metal act Nightmare are back and enter a new dimension with “Saviours Of The Damned”.

Looking back on a legacy of numerous successful studio albums and tours with acts such as Sabaton, Rhapsody Of Fire and Blind Guardian, Nightmare have become an integral part in the heavy metal scene while still refining their unique style of female fronted heavy metal.

Powerhouse vocalist Barbara Mogore’s voice has an impressive range and harmonizes perfectly with the heavy riffs of “Saviours Of The Damned”.

New album Encrypted is set to be released in June 2024 through AFM Records.

The band's continued desire and passion to take their music to the next level is still alive.

As the band states: “…We have decided to move to new heights in terms of musical approach to make Encrypted our most ambitious album to date in terms of production, musical direction and achievement… You can find here some traditional power metal riffing in the trademark of Nightmare but also extreme metal parts and some highlights even reaching melodic death metal… making Encrypted our most varied opus so far, beyond all boundaries and expectations…”

Encrypted was mixed and mastered in Simone Mularoni’s Domination Studio in Italy. Preorder at the AFM Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Nexus Inferis”

“The Blossom Of My Hate”

“Voices From The Other Side”

“Saviours Of The Damned”

“Wake The Night”

“Encrypted”

“Incandescent”

“White Lines”

“Borderlines”

“Eternal Winter” (2023 Version)

“Saviours Of The Damned” video:

“Eternal Winter” (2023 Version):