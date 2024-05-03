NIGHTRAGE Debut Music Video For New Single "Persevere Through Adversity"

Nightrage is back with their third single, "Persevere Through Adversity", from their upcoming 10th album, Remains Of A Dead World.

With the great help of their past bandmate and now producer, sound engineer, Fotis Benardo (Rotting Christ, Septicflesh, Sakis Tolis, Nightfall, On Thorns I lay, Suicidal Angels) at his Devasoundz studio in Athens Greece, and with his great producing skills, Remains Of A Dead World is a mixture of all the things that makes Nightrage a beast of integrity, they prove to be one of the last remaining true masters of the melodic death metal genre, fully unstoppable riffing, and great hooks with bigger than life guitar melodies with brutal vocals that represents the honesty and pure musical delivery, that comes straight from the heart.

The album has been mastered by a great friend of the band George Nerantzis (Abbath, Dark Funeral, Pain Of Salvation, Sakis Tolis) and his great skills gave the album a huge sound with clarity, power and analog flavor.

About the new single they had this to say:

Magnus; "When we write songs for an album, we want to have variation in tempo and dynamics but also in keys so that it is not only songs that go in E, or in our case C that we tune down to. Persevere is in Bb, so we dropped two steps down from C, which means that the song has a slightly different feel to how Nightrage usually sounds. I think it turned out very well. Heavy as hell!"

George; "Persevere Through Adversity' is one of my favorite songs in the album. It's a really diverse song with many dark, brutal, aggressive, and at the same time melodic elements. It's new and fresh, but always with the Nightrage signature sound. This is not one of our typical songs, and I am sure that it will be a great surprise. The song talks about the fact that we never stop learning and becoming better. Learning from our life experiences, fixing mistakes that we have done in the past and have harmed us. This life is a great journey to always improving, and never ever letting down yourself. Being always an eternal student, having your eyes open and listening. Enjoy!"

The new album will be released on May 31 via Despotz Records worldwide as CD, LP and digital.

Tracklisting:

"Euphoria Within Chaos"

"Persevere Through Adversity"

"Nocturnal Thorns"

"A Throne Of Melancholy"

"Dark Light"

"Echoes Of Broken Words"

"Deadliest Sin"

"Pierce The Soul"

"Obey The Hand"

"Remains Of A Dead World"

"A Throne Of Melancholy" video;

"Euphoria Within Chaos" video: