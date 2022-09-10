NIGHTRAGE Release New Single / Lyric Video "Wake Up Dead"

Greek/Swedish melodic death metal stars, Nightrage, have released a lyric video for "Wake Up Dead". Check it out below.

The band's new album, Abyss Rising, isavailable via Despotz Records. Order the album here.

An album that is the band's vision of mankind living in its own hell - a hell it has created through the destruction of the planet. Inspired in part by Dante's Inferno, the album explores man’s continual destruction of the world we live in until the abyss opens up to consume all before it.

The abyss has risen from the depths, and hell has now turned outside in to be able to rise to earth to claim us. The album captures Nightrage in a spectacular form; incisive, brutal, uncompromising, and unforgettable. Musically the band have embraced a harder, faster, and brutal approach, still rich in melodic intent but characteristically heavy and aggressive. Mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordstrom at Studio Fredman (Architects, In Flames, Opeth, etc.), Abyss Rising is a formidable sonic masterpiece.

Tracklisting:

"Abyss Rising"

"Swallow Me"

"Nauseating Oblivion"

"Dance Of Cerberus"

"Falsifying Life"

"Portal Of Dismay" (Interlude)

"Shadows Embrace Me"

"9th Circle Of Hell"

"The Divergent" (Instrumental)

"Cursed By The Gift Of Sight"

"False Gods"

"Pest Ridden Tide"

"Silence Of The Darkened Soul"

"False Gods" lyric video:

"Dance Of Cerberus" lyric video:

"Falsifying Life" video:

"Nauseating Oblivion" video:

"Abyss Rising" video:

"Swallow Me" lyric video:

(Photo Credits: Fotis Benardo, Photo Edit: Dimitris Tzortzis)