NIGHTRAGE Share Official Lyric Video For New Song "Deadliest Sin"

Nightrage have released a lyric video for "Deadliest Sin", a track from their 10th album, Remains Of A Dead World, released back in May via Despotz Records worldwide as CD, LP and digital. Watch below:

With the great help of their past bandmate and now producer, sound engineer, Fotis Benardo (Rotting Christ, Septicflesh, Sakis Tolis, Nightfall, On Thorns I lay, Suicidal Angels) at his Devasoundz studio in Athens Greece, and with his great producing skills, Remains Of A Dead World is a mixture of all the things that makes Nightrage a beast of integrity, they prove to be one of the last remaining true masters of the melodic death metal genre, fully unstoppable riffing, and great hooks with bigger than life guitar melodies with brutal vocals that represents the honesty and pure musical delivery, that comes straight from the heart.

The album has been mastered by a great friend of the band George Nerantzis (Abbath, Dark Funeral, Pain Of Salvation, Sakis Tolis) and his great skills gave the album a huge sound with clarity, power and analog flavor.

Tracklisting:

"Euphoria Within Chaos"

"Persevere Through Adversity"

"Nocturnal Thorns"

"A Throne Of Melancholy"

"Dark Light"

"Echoes Of Broken Words"

"Deadliest Sin"

"Pierce The Soul"

"Obey The Hand"

"Remains Of A Dead World"

"Nocturnal Thorns" lyric video:

"Persevere Through Adversity" video:

"A Throne Of Melancholy" video;

"Euphoria Within Chaos" video: