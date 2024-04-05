NIGHTRAGE To Release Remains Of A Dead World Album In May; "A Throne Of Melancholy" Digital Single And Music Video Out Now

Nightrage is back once again, delivering one of their best albums in their 23 years of existence, without stopping creating uncompromising music for their devoted fanbase. Remains Of A Dead World is the 10th album of the band and this time they returned to where everything had started, since Nightrage was born in Greece in 2000.

With the great help of their past bandmate and now producer, sound engineer, Fotis Benardo (Rotting Christ, Septicflesh, Sakis Tolis, Nightfall, On Thorns I lay, Suicidal Angels) at his Devasoundz studio in Athens Greece, and with his great producing skills, Remains Of A Dead World is a mixture of all the things that makes Nightrage a beast of integrity, they prove to be one of the last remaining true masters of the melodic death metal genre, fully unstoppable riffing, and great hooks with bigger than life guitar melodies with brutal vocals that represents the honesty and pure musical delivery, that comes straight from the heart.

The album has been mastered by a great friend of the band George Nerantzis (Abbath, Dark Funeral, Pain Of Salvation, Sakis Tolis) and his great skills gave the album a huge sound with clarity, power and analog flavor.

The new album will be released on May 31 via Despotz Records worldwide as CD, LP and digital. Watch a video for the digital single, "A Throne Of Melancholy", below.

About the new single the band had the following to say:

Marios Iliopoulos: "We love great hooks and melodies, and I feel that this song has these 2 elements that we are always trying to portray on our songs, trying to find the perfect balance between ethereal melodies and big metal riffing. The song structure is pretty simple and almost coming to the heavy metal territory, love Konstantinos vocals are very melodic and aggressive with nice overtones, and the chorus hits hard with mine and Fotis Benardo clean vocals, something that I’m trying for the first time on a Nightrage album. The song talks about the fact that even if we are on our worst possible state in our life's journey, there is a lot of hardships that we have to face every day in our lives, but we need to remember that there's a light always shining for us at the end of the tunnel, and no matter what how many times we are down, we need always to find the inner power to stand up and face our fears and live our life for what it is, with courage and patience, with no darker corners and no agendas."

Konstantinos Togas: "The song 'A Throne Of Melancholy' is one of the most melodic songs of our album. When I first listened to the melodies and heavy riffs that Marios came up in the guitar I instantly realized that this is a song that requires more colorful brutal vocals. Also, the clean vocals that Fotis Benardo and Marios did, enhance this melodic feeling even more without changing the origins of the song. The lyrics of the song, are dark and gloomy as always, are about seeking hope in a dark state of self and overcoming sorrow. The balanced combination of the above elements (melodic heavy riffs, colorful vocals and dark lyrics) is what fascinates me the most and proves to be the perfect recipe of a great melodic death metal song!"

Tracklisting:

"Euphoria Within Chaos"

"Persevere Through Adversity"

"Nocturnal Thorns"

"A Throne Of Melancholy"

"Dark Light"

"Echoes Of Broken Words"

"Deadliest Sin"

"Pierce The Soul"

"Obey The Hand"

"Remains Of A Dead World"

