Nights With ALICE COOPER Radio Show To End On September 4

Alice Cooper’s radio show Nights With Alice Cooper will have its last night on September 4.

According to United Stations EVP/Programming Andy Denemark, Nights with Alice Cooper will conclude its 19 1/2 years in syndication during the week of September 4, with programs being offered through Sunday, September 10.

Radio + Television Business Report says that the rock legend did not retire or quit radio and the decision to end the program is due to the sale of United Stations, with new management changing the programming.

Nights With Alice Cooper featured various segments, play requests, answering fan questions, and interviewing celebrities – notably Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Jerry Springer, Joe Perry, and more.