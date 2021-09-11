NIGHTWISH - An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World Livestreamn Surfaces On YouTube

An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World livestream concert was performed in a tavern called The Islanders Arms. On both nights (May 28 / May 29), fans experienced an unforgettable 1.5-hour performance, hearing songs live off the latest album, Human. :II: Nature. for the first time ever.

The May 29th livestream has surfaced on YouTube and can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Noise"

"Planet Hell"

"Alpenglow"

"Elan"

"Storytime"

"How's The Heart?"

"Harvest"

"Dark Chest Of Wonders"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Ever Dream"

"Nemo"

"Sleeping Sun"

"Pan"

"Last Ride Of The Day"

"Ghost Love Score"

"The Greatest Show on Earth"