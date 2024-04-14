NIGHTWISH / CROWNSHIFT Bassist JUKKA KOSKINEN Names The Top 5 Albums That Influenced Him The Most (Video)

In a new video from Finalnd's Chaoszine, Nightwish / Crowshift / Wintersun bassist Jukka Koskinen talked to Chaoszine about the five albums that influenced him the most.

A few weeks ago, high-profile modern metal band Crownshift have announced the release date and details of their self-titled debut album, which is due out on May 10, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Crownshift has issued a new single called “My Prison”, which showcases a more atmospheric side of Crownshift richly adorned with divine guitar leads and - yet again - an absolute earworm of a chorus.

A studio session music video was recorded and is being released alongside the single.

Catch Crownshift live this year at several big summer festivals across Europe, including. Nummirock, Rock Fest Barcelona, Graspop, Rockstadt Extreme Fest, and Motocultor, or at their album release show in Helsinki on May 15.

Crownshift's debut album offers eight contemporary melodic death metal anthems with a progressive edge and captivating choruses for the ages. Crownshift's members are or have been involved in some of Finland's most renowned and universally beloved metal bands, including Nightwish, Children Of Bodom, Wintersun, and Mygrain, and it shows. On their first album, Crownshift have managed to combine their collective experiences and have crafted a modern metal masterpiece that sounds distinctively Finnish and offers stellar songwriting and excellent production.

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Stellar Halo”

“Rule The Show”

“A World Beyond Reach”

“If You Dare”

“My Prison”

“The Devil’s Drug”

“Mirage”

“To The Other Side”

"My Prison" video:

“A World Beyond Reach” video:

“If You Dare”:

Crownshift live:

May

15 – Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia (Release Show)

17 – Eichstatt, Germany – Open Air Am Berg

June

19 – Nummijarvi, Finland – Nummirock

23 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop

July

6 – Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain – Rock Fest Barcelona

August

2 – Hungary – Fezen Festival

3 – Romania – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

9 – Helsinki, Finland – Hellsinki Metal Festival

Crownshift is:

Tommy Tuovinen: Vocals

Daniel Freyberg: Guitar, Backing Vocals

Jukka Koskinen: Bass

Heikki Saari: Drums