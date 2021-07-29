NIGHTWISH - Fan-Filmed Video From Secret Club Show As NEVSKI & THE PROSPECTS In Oulo, Finland Available

Under the guise of Nightwish cover band Nevski & The Prospects from St. Petersburg, Russia, the real Nightwish performed a secret show at Club Teatria in Oulo, Finland on July 28th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Noise"

"Planet Hell"

"Tribal"

"Élan"

"Storytime"

"How's the Heart?"

"Harvest"

"7 Days to the Wolves"

"Dark Chest of Wonders"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Ever Dream"

"Nemo"

"Sleeping Sun"

"Shoemaker"

"Last Ride of the Day"

"Ghost Love Score"

"The Greatest Show on Earth"