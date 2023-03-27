NIGHTWISH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Loud Park 2023 Show In Osaka Streaming

Japan's Loud Park festival took place this weekend in Osaka and Tokyo on March 25th and 26th respectively. Check out fan-filmed video of the entire Nightwish show is Osaka below courtesy of Metal Justice Tokyo.

The setlist was as follows:

"Noise"

"Storytime"

"Tribal"

"Élan"

"Dark Chest of Wonders"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Nemo"

"Shoemaker"

"Last Ride of the Day"

"Ghost Love Score"

Congratulations to Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen and Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl, who have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple have a six-year-old daughter Freja, born in 2017.

Floor shared the news via social media this morning, writing: "Life is good! We will go from being with three to four! Freja will become a big sister! We are very happy to share this special news with you!!!"