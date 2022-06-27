Quantcast

NIGHTWISH Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

June 27, 2022, 34 minutes ago

news nightwish hellfest 2022 heavy metal

NIGHTWISH Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Symphonic metal masters Nightwish performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 23rd. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Noise"
"Planet Hell"
"Tribal"
"Élan"
"Storytime"
"How's the Heart?"
"Dark Chest Of Wonders"
"I Want My Tears Back"
"Nemo"
"Sleeping Sun"
"Shoemaker"
"Last Ride of the Day"
"Ghost Love Score"
"The Greatest Show On Earth"
"Ad Astra"



Featured Audio

DIO – “Holy Diver” (Rhino)

DIO – “Holy Diver” (Rhino)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

Latest Reviews