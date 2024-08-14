NIGHTWISH Mastermind TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN On Yesterwynde Album - "It Is A Concept Album, Its Themes Being Time, Memories And Mortality"

Finland's Chaoszine recently caught up with Nightwish keyboardist / mastermind, Tuomas Holopainen, to discuss the band's forthcoming album, Yesterwynde. Check out the interview below.

Holopainen: "Part of the musical experience is that you build your own story around the things that you hear. It's really important that we (the band) don't reveal too much, but what I can say is that it is a concept album, its themes being time, memories and mortality. All of these songs are related to these topics one way or another."

Following the album announcement of Nightwish's tenth studio album, Yesterwynde, the Finnish symphonic metal legends share another teaser with their fans: "The Day Of..." is another breathtaking output from the band, showcasing a wide range of the band's vast skillset.

Tuomas Holopainen states about "The Day Of...": "'The Day Of...' delivers a message of hope and deliverance from the deluge of fear and misery we are subjected to on a daily basis. And even though it's a long road to a dreamworld, there are no monsters under the bed; as the children in the song joyously remind us."

"The Day Of..." comes with a beautiful music video that can be viewed below. Stream the single here here.

"The Day Of..." is the second single from Nightwish's upcoming new studio album, Yesterwynde, which will see the light of the day on September 20.

Yesterwynde will be available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl box set. Order the album here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

"Perfume Of The Timeless" video:

Working with Nuclear Blast since the release of their highly lauded 2004 album Once, Nightwish have gained international fame and success selling more than ten million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards, having released six #1 albums and thirteen #1 singles. In October 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Tähtikatu – Walk of Fame Finland, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member. 2020 saw the release of the band's last studio record, Human. :II: Nature. that crowned the band's discography with another #1 success in Finland and Germany as well as several other impressive chart entries worldwide.

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion