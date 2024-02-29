NIGHTWISH - "Our 10th Album Is Now Mixed And Mastered"

Finnish symphonic metallers, Nightwish, have issued an update on their forthcoming new album. The band's 10th studio release, the follow-up to 2020's Human. :II: Nature., is expected later this year.

Earlier today, Nightwish took to their social media, stating, "Our 10th album is now mixed and mastered. Thank you (engineer) Tero (Kinnunen), (mixing engineer) Mikko (Karmila) & (mastering engineer) Mika (Jussila ) for more than 25 years of shared adventures, music & friendship. We made it again!"

Last October, Nightwish said about their forthcoming album, "1065 takes of orchestras, choirs and special guests recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Our sincerest thanks go to everybody involved, musicians, singers and technicians alike. Your passion and dedication never ceases to amaze us. Very special thanks to Mr. James Shearman for wonderfully filling the massive shoes of our long-time orchestral arranger, Mr. Pip Williams. Onwards!"

Nightwish previously announced that they will not be touring in support of their new studio album. "As the Human :ll: Nature - World Tour is drawing to a close, we feel now is the time to tell you of our plans for the next phase in our journey. After the planned shows for June 2023 we will be “hanging up our spurs” for an indeterminate time, as far as live concert performances go, and won’t be touring the next album. The reasons for this decision are personal, but, we all agree, vital to the wellbeing and future of the band. Be assured that we still love working together, and this decision has nothing to do with Floor's pregnancy or our other individual projects. However, an album of 12 new songs will see bright daylight in 2024, as will 3 music videos! The band is positively hyped beyond words over this new upcoming musical adventure."

Stay tuned for further updates from Nightwish.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)