NIGHTWISH - Pro Shot Video Of "Elvenjig & Elvenpath" In Bogota

"As we are closing in on Christmas, we have another live video to share with you," says Nightwish. "This time it is from the heart of Colombia, Bogota! Recorded during our Decades tour in 2018, this is 'Elvenjig & Elvenpath'. We hope you enjoy this!"

Nightwish have added two dates in Mexico to their upcoming schedule. The band's tour itinerary for Central and South America in 2021 is as follows:

October

12 - Guadalajara, Mexico - TBA

13 - Mexico City, Mexico - TBA

16 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Luna Part

19 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

22 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio

24 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Das Américas