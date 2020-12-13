NIGHTWISH - Pro Shot Video Of "Elvenjig & Elvenpath" In Bogota
December 13, 2020, an hour ago
"As we are closing in on Christmas, we have another live video to share with you," says Nightwish. "This time it is from the heart of Colombia, Bogota! Recorded during our Decades tour in 2018, this is 'Elvenjig & Elvenpath'. We hope you enjoy this!"
Nightwish have added two dates in Mexico to their upcoming schedule. The band's tour itinerary for Central and South America in 2021 is as follows:
October
12 - Guadalajara, Mexico - TBA
13 - Mexico City, Mexico - TBA
16 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Luna Part
19 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican
22 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio
24 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Das Américas