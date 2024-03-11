NIGHTWISH Re-Sign With Nuclear Blast Records

It's safe to say that this collaboration is one of the most magical and enchanting in modern metal history: 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the partnership between Finland's symphonic metal legends and Nuclear Blast. Today, the international metal label is proud to announce that Nightwish said "I Do" again and renewed their contract with a worldwide multi-album deal.

Tuomas Holopainen states: “20 years ago our journey together with Nuclear Blast started, and the time has now come to renew our vows. Superbly excited to see what kind of magic we can cook up together this time!”

Marcus Hammer states: “It’s an honor to renew this partnership to continue writing music history. We're more than proud to carry on the collaboration with this exceptionally gifted group of musicians and their management team. Thanks for your friendship and trust, Floor, Tuomas, Emppu, Troy, Kai and Jukkis. Looking forward to celebrate your upcoming album and everything beyond! Kiitos!”

Working with Nuclear Blast since the release of their highly lauded 2004 album Once, Nightwish have gained international fame and success selling more than ten million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards, having released six No #1 albums and thirteen No #1 singles. In October 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Tähtikatu – Walk of Fame Finland, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member. 2020 saw the release of the band's last studio record, Human. :II: Nature. that crowned the band's discography with another No #1 success in Finland and Germany as well several other impressive chart entries worldwide. The band recently announced the completion of recordings for their new studio album planned for fall 2024.

For 35 years and counting, Nuclear Blast Records has been synonymous with the worldwide advancement of heavy music. Founded in Donzdorf, Germany in 1987, Nuclear Blast is part of Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies. Nuclear Blast boasts a roster of over 150 bands. Their offices in Los Angeles, London, Hamburg, and Paris have helped build the label’s trusted global reputation with numerous album chart entries, high-profile tours, and continual signings of new and heritage acts. The label has additional representatives in Australia, Brazil and Sweden, amongst others.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)