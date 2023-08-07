NIGHTWISH - Recording Of Tenth Studio Album Has Commenced

Nightwish have checked in via social media with an update on their new album, which is currently in the works. The photo below features drummer Kai Hahto and keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen.

"Recording album 10 is underway!"

Back in April, Nightwish announced they will not be touring in support of their next studio album. The follow-up to 2020's Human. :II: Nature. is due for release in 2024.

Says Nightwish: "As the Human :ll: Nature - World Tour is drawing to a close, we feel now is the time to tell you of our plans for the next phase in our journey. After the planned shows for June 2023 we will be “hanging up our spurs” for an indeterminate time, as far as live concert performances go, and won’t be touring the next album.

The reasons for this decision are personal, but, we all agree, vital to the wellbeing and future of the band. Be assured that we still love working together, and this decision has nothing to do with Floor's pregnancy or our other individual projects.

However, an album of 12 new songs will see bright daylight in 2024, as will 3 music videos! The band is positively hyped beyond words over this new upcoming musical adventure.

Stay tuned for updates from our legendary Nightwish band camp & studio this summer!" - Tuomas, Floor, Emppu, Troy, Kai & Jukkis