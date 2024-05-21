NIGHTWISH Release New Single / Video "Perfume Of The Timeless"; Yesterwynde Album Available For Pre-Order

Nightwish will release their new album, Yesterwynde, on September 20. It marks the band’s tenth studio album, following on from the release of Human. :II: Nature. in 2020.

Today, Nightwish have officially launched the pre-order for Yesterwynde. Order the album here.

Yesterwynde will be available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl box set.

To celebrate the news, Nightwish have opened the door to their newly-built universe a tiny bit and allowed their fans a first glimpse of Yesterwynde. The band shares their first single, "Perfume Of The Timeless" today, a beautiful song that provides a taste of the grandeur, drama and heaviness the new album has to offer.

Tuomas Holopainen shares his thoughts on "Perfume Of The Timeless":

"You are the result of an unbroken chain of millions of ancestors and their loves. 'Perfume Of The Timeless' reminds us all of this amazing fact. And if you’re not amazed, listen to it again, because it’s important."

Stream the single here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

Working with Nuclear Blast since the release of their highly lauded 2004 album Once, Nightwish have gained international fame and success selling more than ten million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards, having released six #1 albums and thirteen #1 singles. In October 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Tähtikatu – Walk of Fame Finland, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member. 2020 saw the release of the band's last studio record, Human. :II: Nature. that crowned the band's discography with another #1 success in Finland and Germany as well as several other impressive chart entries worldwide.

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)