NIGHTWISH Release "Virtual World" Aftermovie - "This Amazing Experience Would Not Have Been The Same Without You All"; Video

Nightwish have released an aftermovie featuring highlights from their An Evening With Nightwish In a Virtual World streaming events held over the weekend.

An Evening With Nightwish In a Virtual World concert was performed in a tavern called The Islanders Arms. On both nights (May 28/May 29), fans experienced an unforgettable 1.5-hour performance, hearing songs live off the latest album, Human. :II: Nature. for the first time ever.

Says the band: "Thank you to each and all of you for joining us in this unforgettable shared adventure at The Islanders Arms. This amazing experience would not have been the same without you all. We did this together!"