NIGHTWISH - Remastered Limited "Winter Wind Frost Bite" Vinyl LP Edition Of Once Album Available For Pre-Order

Finland's Recordshop X has checked in with the folllowing update:

"This is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to pre-order the upcoming reissue of the Nightwish magnum opus Once on a special 'Winter Wind Frost Bite' splatter double vinyl, limited to 300 copies! Once these are sold from us, they're not available anymore. Regular versions are available, of course, but if you seek the most diehard version of this release, act now and place your pre-order. Once and for all."

Pre-order the Once "Winter Wind Frost Bite" limited edition here. Official release date is August 6th, 2021.

Tracklist:

Side A

"Dark Chest Of Wonders" (Remastered)

"Wish I Had An Angel" (Remastered)

"Nemo" (Remastered)

"Planet Hell" (Remastered)

Side B

"Creek Mary’s Blood" (Remastered)

"The Siren" (Remastered)

"Dead Gardens" (Remastered)

Side C

"Romanticide" (Remastered)

"Ghost Love Score" (Remastered)

"Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan" (Remastered)

Side D

"Higher Than Hope" (Remastered)

"Live To Tell The Tale" (Remastered)

"White Night Fantasy" (Remastered)

"Where Were You Last Night" (Remastered)

Once is the fifth Nightwish studio album and the last to feature original vocalist Tarja Turunen. It was released on June 7th, 2004 by Spinefarm Records in Finland and Nuclear Blast in the rest of Europe. As of 2013, Once had sold 2.3 million copies worldwide, being Nightwish's most successful album to date.