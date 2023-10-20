NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN And SABATON Drummer HANNES VAN DAHL Welcome Their Second Daughter

Congratulations to Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen, and Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl, who have announced the birth of their second daughter! The couple also have a six-year-old daughter, Freja, born in 2017.

Floor shared the news via social media, writing: "There she is! With great happiness we can announce the birth of our second daughter Lucy! Big sister Freja is delighted with our dark haired little girl too! 👶🏻

Health is not a given fact, and so it’s humbling to report that both our baby girl as mom are in a great one! We are enjoying these special moments to the fullest and ask for understanding of our privacy in this intimate time! Big thanks for all the love and support we received during the pregnancy! We have now welcomed our dear Lucy into this beautiful world." 🙏🏻

