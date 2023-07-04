NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN Cancels Upcoming Solo Dates After Collapsing On Stage - "My Health Is Not Good Enough To Responsibly Perform The Shows"

Nightwish vocalist, Floor Jansen, has issued the following message in regards to the band's concerts this week:

"Dear everyone,

With great regret, I have to cancel my shows on the 6th and 8th of July. The reason is that my health is not good enough to responsibly perform the shows. I became exhausted after my last show with Nightwish in Finland. So much so that I collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. There, the doctors determined that my baby is healthy and I don't have any serious illnesses. However, I was so fatigued that continuing to work is no longer an option. The show with Nightwish in Oslo had to be canceled as a result of this. That was 3 weeks ago. I had hoped that I would be able to rebuild enough energy to still perform those wonderful solo shows in the Netherlands. But unfortunately, that's not the case. To ensure the health of both myself and my unborn baby, I need to rest and focus entirely on my recovery and the final phase of my pregnancy.

Canceling a show breaks my heart! It's a decision I definitely don't take lightly. But I hope to welcome you back to one of my shows in the near future! In good health. For now, I will temporarily bid farewell to the public stage and promise to take good care of myself and my little one.

Love, Floor."



Back in April, Nightwish announced they will not be touring in support of their next studio album. The follow-up to 202's Human. :II: Nature. is due for release in 2024.

Says Nightwish: "As the Human :ll: Nature - World Tour is drawing to a close, we feel now is the time to tell you of our plans for the next phase in our journey. After the planned shows for June 2023 we will be “hanging up our spurs” for an indeterminate time, as far as live concert performances go, and won’t be touring the next album.

The reasons for this decision are personal, but, we all agree, vital to the wellbeing and future of the band. Be assured that we still love working together, and this decision has nothing to do with Floor`s pregnancy or our other individual projects.

However, an album of 12 new songs will see bright daylight in 2024, as will 3 music videos! The band is positively hyped beyond words over this new upcoming musical adventure.

Stay tuned for updates from our legendary Nightwish band camp & studio this summer!" - Tuomas, Floor, Emppu, Troy, Kai & Jukkis



