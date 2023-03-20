NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN Expecting Second Child With SABATON Drummer HANNES VAN DAHL

Congratulations to Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen and Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl, who have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple have a six-year-old daughter Freja, born in 2017.

Floor shared the news via social media this morning, writing: "Life is good! We will go from being with three to four! Freja will become a big sister! We are very happy to share this special news with you!!!"



Floor Jansen will release her debut solo album, Paragon, on March 24. Paragon showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. The album has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

Says Floor: "‘Look at me now, I’m already there!' To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make. One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my PARAGON! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!"

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon will be released digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

"Daydream" video:

"Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video:

"Invincible"