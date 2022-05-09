NIGHTWISH - Video Of Entire Lowell, MA Human. :II: Nature. Show Streaming

On May 4th, Nightwish finally kicked of their long awaited Human. :II: Nature. North American tour at History in Toronto, Ontario. On May 7th the band played at Tsongas Arena in Lowell, MA. Single cam video of the complete show uis available below courtesy of XplicitConcerts.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Noise"

"Planet Hell"

"Tribal"

"Élan"

"Storytime"

"She Is My Sin"

"Harvest"

"7 Days to the Wolves"

"Dark Chest of Wonders"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Ever Dream"

"Nemo"

"How's the Heart?" (acoustic)

"Shoemaker"

"Last Ride of the Day"

"Ghost Love Score"

"The Greatest Show on Earth"

For the complete tour schedule and ticket links go to this location.