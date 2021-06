NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Announces One-Off Solo Show For Den Bosch, Netherlands

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with the following update:

"Show announcement! For so long it felt like this moment would never come. Next month I will be playing live in front of you again! I am happy to announce that I'll perform at Het Zomertheater on July 15! Tickets will go on sale June 19th, 11:00 am CET! Are you coming?"

Go to this location for event and ticket information.

Jansen recently uploaded a new performance video along with the following message:

"A new cover with the one and only Henk Poort! Known for his theater, musical and acting history, and of course our duet of 'The Phantom Of The Opera' at Beste Zangers. This time we decided to collaborate once more and cover a different musical song. This time it is 'Dangerous Game' from Jekyll & Hyde. A true joy to be working with Henk again! Hope you all enjoy this cover!"

Jansen performed 'Phantom Of The Opera' with Poort for the Dutch TV show Beste Zangers in 2019. The performance has attracted over 14 million viewers on Youtube as of June 2021.