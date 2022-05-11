NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Covers ELIF Hit "Freunde" For Germany's Sing Meinen Song (Live Audio)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared another cover song from her growing catalogue of solo performances. It is taken from Germany's Sing Meinen Song program. Check it out below.

Floor: "Getting to know Elif in South Africa was so good. Her determination, attitude and way with words was inspiring and a pleasure to experience. I hope you like this performance of her song, 'Freunde'!"

Jansen released her first ever original solo track, "Fire", on March 25th. The live performance of "Fire" below took place at HLF8 on Dutch television. Backing Jansen up are Ivo Maarhuis (drums), Joost van den Broek (keyboards), Levy Simon (guitar) and Jelle Stokhof (bass)