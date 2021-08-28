NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Covers KADAWATHA Hit "Agape" (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared anothercover video, this time performing "Agape" from Kadawatha, written by Daniel Anura Gunnarsson.

Floor: "This cover might be a bit of a surprise for all of you as it is not one that has been requested, but one I felt like I wanted to do!"

On July 15th, Jansen performed a solo show at Het Zomertheater in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Her setlist featured songs from Nightwish, her former bands After Forever and ReVamp, her Northward project, and some covers. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

Set 1:

"Ever Dream" (Nightwish)

"Euphoria" (Loreen cover)

"Storm In A Glass" (Northward)

"Nemo" (Nightwish)

"Mama" (Samantha Steenwijk cover)

"Sweet Curse" (ReVamp song - with Henk Poort)

"Dangerous Game" (from Jekyll & Hyde - with Henk Poort)

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Winner" (Tim Akkerman cover)

Set 2:

"Slow, Love, Slow" (Nightwish)

"Shallow" (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover)

"Strong" (After Forever)

"Élan" (Nightwish)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Let It Go" (from Frozen)

"Bridle Passion" (Northward)

"Our Decades In The Sun" (Nightwish)

"Wolf And Dog" (ReVamp)

"The Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover - with Henk Poort)