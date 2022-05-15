NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Covers KELVIN JONES Hit "Call You Home" For Germany's Sing Meinen Song (Live Audio)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared another cover song from her growing catalogue of solo performances. Check out her cover of the Kelvin Jones hit "Call You Home", which she recently performed for Germany's Sing Meinen song program.

Jansen released her first ever original solo track, "Fire", on March 25th. The live performance of "Fire" below took place at HLF8 on Dutch television. Backing Jansen up are Ivo Maarhuis (drums), Joost van den Broek (keyboards), Levy Simon (guitar) and Jelle Stokhof (bass)