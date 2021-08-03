NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN - "I've Been Working On A Solo Album Since The Beginning Of The Pandemic"
August 3, 2021, 37 minutes ago
Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen recently guested on Breaking Absolutes and discussed Nightwish, her former bands ReVamp and After Forever, other collaborations, plans for a solo album, her vocal approach and more. Check out the interview below.
Floor: "I've been working on a solo album since the beginning of the pandemic, or let's say a little bit before that when the solo career in the Netherlands, and it really kickstarted my own creativity that I haven't really been able to use over the years. It's nice that it gets out, and I would like to actually finish that album and make those steps, and find a way to combine a solo career with Nightwish and my life at home, which I value even more after spending so much time here in this green heaven where I live (Sweden). Long-term, my biggest desire is to keep doing this in a good balance between everything."
At the beginning of March, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen covered "Oblivion", originally performed and written by M83 & Susanne Sundfør for the movie Oblivion - released in 2013 - featuring Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman. The song is now available via most digital platforms. Check it out via Spotify here.
Jansen: "Covering 'Oblivion' might have been the most fun I have had creating a cover so far. The epic, electronic vibe together with the dreamy vocals of Susanne was a perfect opportunity for me to adapt and perform in my vibe! Hope you enjoy!"