NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Launches Coffee, Questions & Answers Video Series - "The Year That Changed Everything"

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Welcome to the very first episode of my new series, Coffee, Questions & Answers! It is a heartfelt and intimate series where we share a cup, life's highs and lows, and the simple joy of connecting over a warm brew.

This past year has been nothing short of extraordinary. From welcoming our beautiful baby girl, Lucy, to releasing my debut solo album, Paragon, and wrapping up Nightwish's world tour – it's been an incredible journey. Amid these amazing moments, I also faced a major challenge: overcoming cancer.

Thank you all for your constant love and support. Let's raise our mugs together in this new series!"

Nightwish will release their new album, Yesterwynde, on September 20. It marks the band’s tenth studio album, following on from the release of Human. :II: Nature. in 2020.

The band have released a fourth episode in a series focusing on the "making of" of Yesterwynde. Watch four segments below:

The first single, "Perfume Of The Timeless", can be streamed here. An official video for the track can be viewed below.

Yesterwynde will be available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl box set. Order the album here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

Working with Nuclear Blast since the release of their highly lauded 2004 album Once, Nightwish have gained international fame and success selling more than ten million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards, having released six #1 albums and thirteen #1 singles. In October 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Tähtikatu – Walk of Fame Finland, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member. 2020 saw the release of the band's last studio record, Human. :II: Nature. that crowned the band's discography with another #1 success in Finland and Germany as well as several other impressive chart entries worldwide.

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion